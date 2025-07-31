A good glass of local wine and a full moon sounds like the perfect pair. As long as the person serving it to you knows what makes good wine and Cascadeur in Lympia certain knows all about oenology. Though the popular bar is closing its doors in August, it is travelling to a few villages to bring its drinks to other locations in Cyprus.

On August 8 and 9, it is heading up to Vouni Panayias in Paphos to set up their gear on the highest terrace of the winery and enjoy August’s bright full moon. From 6pm onwards, the wine event will begin and at 6.30pm a winemaker will lead a walk to the Morokanella vineyard. With the sunset as a backdrop, visitors will be invited to taste the wines produced from that specific vineyard (€20 per person).

Bookings for the wine tasting are required as are closed shoes for the walk and a light jacket as it gets breezy at night. Besides wine, there will also be cocktails, craft Cypriot beer and the winery’s platters.

After the recent wildfires in the area, organisers have confirmed that this event will go ahead.

Cascadeur at Vouni Panagias

Wine event with tasting and a vineyard walk. August 8-9. 6pm. €20. https://www.vounipanayiawinery.com/