Industrial production in the euro area decreased by 1.3 per cent in June 2025 compared with May 2025, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the EU, industrial production fell by 1.0 per cent over the same period.

In May 2025, industrial production had grown by 1.1 per cent in the euro area and by 0.8 per cent in the EU.

Compared with June 2024, industrial production in June 2025 rose by 0.2 per cent in the euro area.

In the EU, industrial production increased by 0.5 per cent compared with June 2024.

In the euro area, production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.2 per cent in June 2025 compared with May 2025.

Energy production in the euro area increased by 2.9 per cent over the same period.

Capital goods production fell by 2.2 per cent, while durable consumer goods decreased by 0.6 per cent.

Non-durable consumer goods experienced the largest decline at 4.7 per cent.

In the EU, intermediate goods production also decreased by 0.2 per cent in June 2025 compared with May.

Energy output in the EU increased by 2.7 per cent, while capital goods production dropped by 1.7 per cent.

Durable consumer goods in the EU fell by 0.4 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods decreased by 3.7 per cent.

Among EU Member States, Ireland recorded the largest monthly decrease in industrial production at 11.3 per cent.

Portugal followed with a decline of 3.6 per cent, and Lithuania’s output fell by 2.8 per cent.

Belgium saw the highest monthly increase at 5.1 per cent.

France and Sweden both recorded growth of 3.8 per cent, while Greece increased by 3.3 per cent.

Annually, in the euro area, production of intermediate goods fell by 1.8 per cent in June 2025 compared with June 2024.

Energy output rose by 4.6 per cent, while capital goods decreased by 2.1 per cent.

Durable consumer goods production fell by 4.0 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods increased by 5.8 per cent.

In the EU, intermediate goods decreased by 1.6 per cent, while energy rose by 3.5 per cent.

Capital goods fell by 1.3 per cent, and durable consumer goods declined by 3.5 per cent.

Non-durable consumer goods increased by 5.3 per cent in the EU.

Sweden recorded the highest annual increase at 13.4 per cent, followed by Ireland at 10.5 per cent and Latvia at 7.3 per cent.

Bulgaria saw the largest annual decrease at 8.2 per cent, followed by Hungary at 4.9 per cent and Slovenia at 4.3 per cent.