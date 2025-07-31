In difficult moments, Genikes Insurance remains steadfastly by the side of its customers and society.

With a sense of responsibility and solidarity, we acted swiftly to support those affected by the recent devastating wildfire:

We responded promptly and efficiently to the requests and needs of our customers.

From the morning of Thursday, July 24, 2025, we had a comprehensive overview of all affected areas and proactively contacted a large number of our customers to offer assistance and support.

Damage notifications were immediately assigned to our assessors, allowing us to obtain preliminary damage estimates as early as Friday, July 25, 2025.

Our rapid response enables us to begin the evaluation and settlement of payable claims without delay, ensuring we stand actively by our customers.

We are further supporting the work of the SupportCY Volunteer Corps. In addition to the free insurance cover we already provide to every volunteer, we are making an immediate donation of specialist equipment to replace items damaged during the Corps’ recent frontline response to the deadly wildfire, and more broadly in line with its mission.

With consistency, compassion and determination, we remain by the side of those who need us.