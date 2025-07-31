A 74-year-old man was remanded for four days by Larnaca district court on Thursday for the attempted destruction of property.

The warrant was issued to facilitate police investigations into a crime committed on July 21 in Aradippou concerning possible arson and the use of explosives.

According to the police, the suspect is Greek Cypriot and was arrested on Wednesday, ahead of his court appearance on Thursday.

On July 21 after midnight, an explosion occurred in vehicle belonging to a 74-year-old man, exclusively used by a 49-year-old woman, parked in the parking lot of an apartment building in Larnaca.

The fire caused by the explosion was extinguished by the police and the fire brigade after arriving at the scene. It was later determined that the explosion was caused by an improvised device.

The court has renewed the remands of two other suspects aged 64 and 50.