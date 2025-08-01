On Saturday, the 12th Basket Weaving & Traditional Culture Festival brings Livadia in Larnaca to life with crafts, flavours and dance rooted in Cypriot heritage. Taking place at the square of Ayias Paraskeyis (Plateia Agnooumenon), the one-day festival will begin at 7.30pm, shining the spotlight on the traditional art of basket weaving from the village as well as other time-honoured rural trades.

Visitors will get a firsthand look at the intricate work of woven pieces and the work of other skilled artisans who keep these practices alive. Apart from traditional crafts, the festival will also highlight Cypriot food flavours.

Local chef Evagoras Ioannou will take the stage to prepare a fig marmalade dessert, which will be offered free to attendees — a sweet taste of Cyprus’ summer bounty. Guests can also sample traditional Cypriot liqueurs including mulberry and apricot, all made using age-old recipes and native fruits.

From 8.30pm onwards, the evening turns into a full-on Cretan-Cypriot celebration. The Athanasia Dance School, along with musical groups Minoites and Stefanos Pelakanis’ ensemble, will fill the square with live music and folk dancing, creating a festive atmosphere that honours the shared traditions of Crete and Cyprus.

This annual event promises a lively evening of cultural appreciation, local crafts and summer hospitality in the heart of the community – and all forfree.

12th Basket Weaving & Folk Culture Festival

Traditional craft festival with chef demonstrations, artisans and local dance and music. August 2. Agias Paraskevis square, Livadia, Larnaca district. 7.30pm. Free