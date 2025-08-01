That’s right, the two international music stars are heading to our island for a unique, one-night-only performance this autumn. Just when you think Cyprus’ cultural agenda is about to hit pause after the summer, more and more events arrive that will enrich the autumn months. Music fans, mark your calendars for October 11.

The event, Craig David presents TS5 and Loreen will take place at ETKO in Limassol, promising a night of world music, global hits and impressive performances. Preparations are already underway for the event with organisers commenting: “Craig David is one of the most influential British artists of his generation. With a career spanning over two decades, he has released nine studio albums, earned 14 BRIT Award nominations, and achieved worldwide recognition with songs like 7 Days, Fill Me In, and Walking Away. His new album Commitment has been praised for its warmth, honesty and unmistakable sound – a return to form that highlights his unique place in UK music.

“Loreen is a multi-award-winning artist best known for her victories at the Eurovision Song Contest – first in 2012 with Euphoria and again in 2023 with Tattoo, where she represented Sweden. Her work combines emotional depth with striking melodies, and her performances are known for their powerful presence and artistic precision.”

Together, two distinct music genres will unite on stage, from UK garage and RnB to pop and electronic anthems.

Craig David presents TS5 and Loreen

Craig David and Loreen live together in Cyprus. October 11. ETKO, Limassol. Tickets from €65. https://etkocyprus.com/events/craigdavidloreen