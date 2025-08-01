August is all about traditional festivals and they are happening in every corner of the country. From nuts and fruits festivals in the mountains to potato festivals near the sea, the summer is when Cyprus’ flavours come to life and rural life is being given the spotlight.

In mid August, with the country in its unofficial holiday month, one of remote village presents its pride and joy. Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias celebrates two of its most beloved traditional products this summer, figs and its soft white cheese halidji with a vibrant festival.

On August 16, the village’s primary school courtyard with fill with Cypriot flavours as the Fig and Halidji Festival makes its 2025 comeback. Visitors will be able to enjoy free samples of fig and cheese-based bites, explore a wide range of traditional and local products made in the region while young visitors are entertained with a special programme made just for them.

There will, of course, be a live music programme as well, led by singer Giorgos Vanis, singing Greek music under the stars.

Fig & Halidji Festival

Traditional festival with local produce and live entertainment. August 16. Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias. €5 entrance, free for children under 12 years old