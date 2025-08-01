Mercedes is integrating Microsoft’s latest digital tools into its vehicles, starting with the new CLA, allowing customers to work more efficiently while on the move.

According to the announcement, the updated Teams “Meeting” function now enables drivers to join calls using the in-car camera, with the system fully compliant with national safety regulations.

As the company explained, it was “to reduce distraction, shared screens and presentations are automatically blocked when the vehicle is in motion.”

The updated interface includes a new dashboard highlighting upcoming appointments, as well as an improved chat function. Drivers can use voice commands to dictate messages or launch meetings directly from the calendar.

Microsoft Intune has also been embedded into the MB.OS operating system, creating a secure digital environment for business use.

The system allows seamless switching between work apps and supports tools such as MBUX Notes and Calendar. Mercedes said this ensures the car meets the same corporate security standards as business smartphones.

The two companies are also collaborating to integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot into future models, marking one of the first automotive uses of generative AI in productivity tools. Using voice interaction, drivers will be able to summarise emails, retrieve client data and manage daily tasks, without needing to look at the screen.

According to the company, the move is part of a broader effort to turn the vehicle into a “third place” for work, complementing the office and home, while keeping safety at the core of the experience.