The pier at Limni, once a popular viewing spot for visitors, remains abandoned and in poor condition.

It was previously used for the export of minerals from the area but has fallen into disrepair.

Polis Chrysochous mayor, Yiotis Papachristofi, said the responsibility for repairing the pier lies with the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA). He added that the municipality has been contacting the authority for a long time through official letters, urging action.

According to Papachristofi, the CPA informed him that it is trying to carry out the necessary repairs.

For now, the pier is fenced off until the restoration is complete.

The pier was upgraded and maintained for some years by a private company under contract with the CPA. However, after the company left, the structure was left neglected.

The mayor explained that severe damage was caused to the pier by a major storm last year. Since the CPA owns the pier, it has taken responsibility for the repairs. Yet, no restoration work has been done so far.

Papachristofi said the ports authority intends to fix the damage by issuing a tender for the repair work.