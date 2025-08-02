It is a refreshing, pink and beloved summer dessert and this year it has its own festival. The first Mahalepi Festival was originally scheduled for July 12 at Amiantos village but got postponed due to a period of mourning in the village. Now, it is back and ready to welcome visitors.

The festival’s new date has earned an extra day as it will now be a two-day occasion on August 9 and 10. The festival aims to celebrate the traditional dessert, going beyond just taste to create a dialogue with tradition.

The Amiantos Expatriates and Friends Association and the Amiantos Community Council have prepared a rich agenda for the two days. It all begins on August 9 with a live radio link at 5pm. A guided hike will begin at 5.30pm while an entertainment programme will kick off at 8.15pm with music performances by Stefanos Pelekanis, Areti Ketime and a large orchestra.

On August 10, apart from lots of tasty mahalepi sweets to try, a children’s programme will unfold to keep little ones entertained with a DJ set, bouncy castles, magicians, face painting, guitarists, live music, games and lots of surprises.

1st Mahalepi Festival

First edition of traditional festival. August 9-10. Amiantos village. 5pm onwards. www.amiantosvillage.com