One of the key figures behind diplomatic efforts that secured Russian swimmers’ return to elite competition at this week’s world championships is now hoping to end Russia’s sporting neutrality as officials push for wider Olympic participation.

The Russian Olympic Committee was banned for violating the Olympic Charter in relation to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but some of its athletes competed as neutrals at last year’s Paris Olympics and sports such as swimming are gradually welcoming more Russians back into the fold.

Dmitry Mazepin, President of the Russian Aquatic Sports Federation and Vice President of the ROC, told Reuters he would do his best to ensure that Russian athletes compete under their national flag in time for the Los Angeles 2028 summer Olympics and urged the sporting community to end double standards.

“If you are in the wrong sport, you will be punished,” Mazepin said in a telephone interview, pointing to sports like tennis and ice hockey, where individuals have been allowed to continue competing, while many swimmers have been left out in the cold.

“I’m happy for the moment that my athletes and swimmers can compete everywhere,” he said. “Unfortunately with the neutral flag, but they can compete.”

Mazepin ceded majority control of Russian fertiliser giant Uralchem in March 2022 and was sanctioned by Britain, the EU and Canada after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said negotiations on swimming participation included personal meetings with World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam and countering what he called “political” opposition from certain countries, particularly Nordic states.

The doping scandals that plagued Russian sport for years no longer form a part of opposition to Russians’ participation, Mazepin said.

“It’s always about political cases,” Mazepin said. “We do not discuss any doping issues.”

Mazepin said sanctions have caused him problems, such as his being unable to attend the short course world championships in Budapest in December, or take meetings at IOC headquarters in Lausanne. He was, however, able to attend this week’s World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

FORMULA ONE

In October 2023, the IOC suspended the ROC for admitting regional sports organisations under the authority of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine as members. The four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were annexed after referendums that Western nations have dismissed as shams.

Mazepin said the ROC had made changes, now structured by federation rather than geography, and was pushing the IOC to remove restrictions based on its new structure.

A final decision will ultimately come down to new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, but previous IOC statements suggest any significant relief for Russia is unlikely while it continues to wage war in Ukraine.

The IOC has condemned Russia’s “senseless war”, describing it as a violation of the Olympic Charter for which it holds the Russian and Belarusian states and governments solely responsible.

Mazepin criticised what he views as another double standard – that nations involved in other conflicts around the world have not also been punished in sporting terms.

“We, as the Russian sports community, are asking why we were punished and others were not touched,” Mazepin said.

Mazepin is also dreaming of a Russian return to Formula One. His son Nikita raced for the U.S.-owned Haas team before Russia invaded Ukraine and the deal was ended.

Haas terminated a sponsorship contract with Russian potash producer Uralkali, then controlled by Mazepin, in 2022 and repaid the balance last year after legal action and a visit by bailiffs at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Mazepin said politics was still keeping Russia away from the sport for now.

“But we are dreaming of a comeback,” he said.