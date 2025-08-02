Relatives and friends gathered on Friday morning to say a final farewell to Demetris and Maro Filippides, aged 81 and 77, who died trying to escape the wildfire that swept through the mountains of Limassol on July 23.

The funeral was held at 10am at the church of Panayia Evangelistria in Kato Polemidia, led by Bishop Nikolaos of Amathounta.

Government officials, including the ministers of defence, education and health, as well as the deputy ministers of shipping and social welfare, were present.

Speaking on behalf of the family, their niece Anna Avraam described the couple’s final moments as tragic and unjust.

“They left suddenly, trying to find a way to escape the flames,” she said.

“You found the path to heaven in a painful way you did not deserve.”

Anna also spoke about their strength during illness. Both had battled cancer but remained positive, often saying “thank God” despite their suffering. She added with emotion, “You were killed in the worst way.”

Her words took a sharp turn towards the authorities. She accused the government of failing to protect the public, noting that only a month earlier, officials had claimed they were ready for a fire emergency.

“Where exactly were you ready?” she asked, addressing ministers present.

She criticised the lack of investment in firefighting equipment and aircraft. “Your concern was not to protect us,” she said.

“This state, this society, has not changed and will not change.”

Anna’s remarks reflected the growing anger among citizens over the response to the fire, which spread rapidly through forested areas in Limassol’s hills. Several homes were destroyed, and hundreds were forced to flee.

After the funeral, wreaths were laid in tribute to the couple. Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas placed a wreath on behalf of the president of the republic.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire and the emergency response.

Officials have not yet commented on the criticism raised during the funeral. However, the government has previously said that all available resources were deployed and that a full review will follow.