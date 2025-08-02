The distinguished Cypriot-Australian poet, author and performer Koraly Demitriades is back on the island this August and will host a writing workshop in English. Taking place in Limassol (exact location will be sent to registered participants) on August 9, the workshop will dive deep into the skills needed to discover a fearless writing practice that goes beyond traditional boundaries.

“Join Koraly for a workshop that will inspire participants to push boundaries, shed inhibitions and get to the heart of expression,” say organisers. “This workshop won’t be prescriptive about the ‘correct’ way to write, rather it will provide techniques for writers who want to write honestly but are afraid to do so.”

The workshop will work on building a writer’s confidence to find courage in their writing. All styles are welcome, from poetry to non-fiction and opinion writing.

“This intimate workshop will encourage participants to be fully open to the experience of their truth and provide opportunities to share writing. Please note that if you feel you may be triggered by the views and opinions of others, this workshop may not be right for you.”

Specifically, the workshop will encourage writers to be brave and write what they want to write, learn how to harness technology and the world of self-publication and how to stay positive in the global writing industry.

Writing Workshop

With Koraly Dimitriadis. August 9. Limassol. 2pm-5pm. €30 until August 1, €35 afterwards. Registrations via revolut. In English. More information on Facebook event: Writing fearlessly writing & poetry workshop