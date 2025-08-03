Val’s Place in the quiet village of Gialia will host yet another edition of the Paradise Jazz Festival this summer. This will be its 25th anniversary and so the festival is gearing up for a big, bright and exciting two days to mark the occasion.

“We feel proud and grateful because, throughout our 25-year history, we have hosted 236 musicians from diverse cultures, backgrounds and styles, ranging from students to internationally renowned artists, in 135 shows,” says the festival.

“We are grateful for everyone’s offering, their effort, courage, teaching, entertainment, talent and above all for sharing the emotions and sensitive chords that make us evolve to better and look to the future with optimism. They have fulfilled our lives with colour!”

On August 22 and 23, the festival will bring together musicians from Cyprus and abroad, jazz enthusiasts and beyond. In just four performances, more than 30 musicians will share their passion for jazz music.

It all begins on the Friday with three Cypriot artists who will be joined by the talented Spanish musician Xavi Castillo and his team. The seven musicians will present a musical portrait of the artist Joan Miro.

“We are not talking about a simple musical picture, the composer doesn’t just try to be a mirror of the important work of Miró or the soundtrack of the lines and colours of the painter,” say organisers.

“A Musical Portrait of Joan Miró is a small gesture, intimate. Like someone sending a postcard, the composer shares his inner feelings about the Catalan artist’s work and how the paintings make him feel. It’s his way of knowing and understanding Miró’s art. Jazz and classical music will shake hands to express those feelings, and an unusual and attractive band will play that music.”

Next up on Friday’s agenda is the 15-piece Big Band of the Limassol Jazz Syndicate, which will close off the first evening in style with pieces from the Golden Era 20s till the 70s. Renowned jazz singer George Kalopedis will perform alongside the band.

Saturday will begin with the fusion grooves from funk and Brazilian styles of the Kickers Band Quintet, and continue with Macumba’s blend of Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythms with a modern jazz aesthetic. In between, two piano pieces performed by the young Daphne Koula will charm audiences. One is an original composition, and the second is Giokondas’ Smile by Manos Hadjidakis. Each night will close with an organised Jam Session by the attending musicians and the production, which may contain surprises.

Two days of jazz performances. August 22-23. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. Tel: 94577795. https://paradisejazzfestival.com/