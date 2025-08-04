Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus, firmly committed to creating lasting value in the communities where it operates and to fostering a better future, is supporting “Thermokoitida Agapis” Association.

Thermokoitada Agapis’ mission is to support and empower families affected by prematurity by increasing awareness on prematurity and promoting pre-conceptual, ante-natal and post-natal education. It also supports standardised neonatal care and improved long-term care for both the premature baby and the family.

Bringing to life the core message of the KYKKOS Natural Mineral Water “Giving New Life” campaign, Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus is joining forces with Sklavenitis and Papantoniou supermarkets for a meaningful cause. Through this collaboration, which centres on multi-packs of KYKKOS Natural Mineral Water, the company is supporting families of premature babies in neonatal intensive care units across Cyprus, by donating €4,000 to the charity Thermokoitida Agapis.

“We are proud to continue this corporate social responsibility partnership once again with Sklavenitis and Papantoniou supermarkets in support of families with premature newborns,” stated Andreas Giortsios, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Manager at Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus.

“With this initiative, every purchase of a KYKKOS Natural Mineral Water multi-pack ‘gives new life’ by helping meet the needs and essential services provided to families through Thermokoitida Agapis,” he continued. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on society and contributing meaningfully to the purpose, work and activities of Thermokitida Agapis through simple yet significant acts.”

Expressing appreciation, Lili Kasartou, President of Thermokoitida Agapis, stressed the impact of the initiative. “At Thermokoitida Agapis, we are not simply an association – we are parents who have experienced premature birth and understand deeply what it means to need support during such a vulnerable time,” she said. “This initiative by Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus together with Sklavenitis and Papantoniou is not just an act of giving – it is a chain of love and care. Together, we are truly giving new life.”

The initiative runs until August 20, 2025 at all Sklavenitis and Papantoniou supermarkets, and applies to KYKKOS Natural Mineral Water multi-packs 6×1.5L and 12x500ml.