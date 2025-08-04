With great success and massive participation, the most refreshing event of the summer, CraftXBeerience, took place in collaboration with the Nicosia-based Moondogs pub at Ayia Napa Marina over the August 2-3, 2025 weekend.

For two days, the Marina was filled with laughter, flavours, music and craft beer, offering thousands of visitors a unique experience packed with fun, energy and summer vibes!

Visitors had the chance to taste unique craft beers from Cypriot breweries, enjoy delicious street food, and compete in playful challenges such as Beer Pong, Spin & Win, the Beer Pint Challenge and the Burger Challenge, all while winning exciting prizes from Cablenet.

The concerts were a highlight of the weekend: on Saturday, Minus One fired up the crowd with their explosive rock energy, while on Sunday evening, Giannis Margaris and his band closed the festival with a special performance in the best possible way.

Of course, there were also plenty of activities for children, keeping little visitors engaged with creative games and surprises at the Event Center. Another standout element was the addition of creative workshops, where participants expressed their artistic side by painting beer bottles and glasses.

Ultimately, CraftXBeerience proved to be more than just a beer festival — it was a big summer celebration for all ages, a meeting point for friends, families and beer lovers, set against the enchanting backdrop of the Ayia Napa sea.

Ayia Napa Marina and the Moondogs team warmly thank everyone who participated and contributed to the festival’s success and promise to return with an even bigger CraftXBeerience – because summer, beer and Ayia Napa Marina make history together!