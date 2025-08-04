A peaceful protest is due to be held outside the presidential palace in Nicosia on Monday evening, with police announcing they would monitor it.

The demonstration follows public anger over the recent wildfire in the mountainous region of Limassol.

The gathering will start at 8pm at the gates of the presidential palace, where demonstrators will express their frustration over what they see as poor handling of the wildfire emergency.

So far, no organised group has claimed responsibility for planning the event although it has gained momentum through posts shared widely on social media in recent days.

Police said they will be present at the scene to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful. Officers will also be on hand to assist with traffic and to provide support to the public if needed.

Authorities are urging anyone planning to attend to cooperate fully with police and follow all instructions for safety and order.

The wildfire in Limassol villages on July 23 saw over 100km² of land burned and two people killed in what was the worst fire in the island’s history.

Groups have questioned how suitable the response to it was and whether proper fire prevention measures had been taken.

Monday’s protest is expected to reflect that concern, with citizens demanding answers and action.

It follows a similar event held in Limassol last week, which attracted thousands.