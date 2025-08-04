A drunk driver attempted to give cash to the police to ensure his release after being pulled over, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the man, aged 35 years old, was pulled over by the police at around 7.15pm on Sunday near Ayia Napa.

He is said to have “smelled strongly of alcohol at the time”.

The police said the man then “refused to cooperate” and “attacked and pushed” the officers who had pulled him over, in an attempt to escape.

He was then arrested, with the police saying that it was at this moment that he attempted to give the officers the money.

Then, the police said, he was taken to a police station, where an alcohol test found that he was twice the legal limit to drive.

He was charged in writing and released.