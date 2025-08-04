If in Cyprus this August, villages have a rich cultural agenda, bringing life to the countryside. And despite the recent wildfire, in Lofou, the 34th Akis Theodorou Festival returns on August 14 to 17, perched above the village at the school’s courtyard, offering musical evenings. With incredible panoramic views, it will welcome villagers, visitors and musicians for four consecutive nights. And it is not just traditional music that will sound, popular names from the Greek and Cypriot pop music scene are set to perform.

Organisers announced they will open a special-purpose bank account under the name Wildfire Lofou Support Account to implement the two goals, where both the Festival’s net proceeds and any donations from organised groups, businesses, and individuals will be deposited.

The festival will kick off on August 14 with an event called Frankie’s Greek Night, in collaboration with the popular Limassol venue of the same name. The evening will begin at 9pm featuring DJ Leonidas Vranakis and Dimitris Mentzelos, former member of the hip-hop group Imiskoumbria to launch the festival with high energy. This event has a €15 entry and requires reservations at 25 314101.

The following evening will begin with a game of bingo at 8pm followed by a free live concert with Frederiki Toumbazou and Savvas Chrysostomou, also known by his stage name Sais. A party with Nikos Apergis will continue on August 16 at 9.30pm. This concert has €17 presale tickets, sold at Sunfresh bakeries, or €20 at the door.

The festival will wrap up with an afternoon puppet theatre show for children at 6.30pm, followed by a traditional music night with the house band of Taverna Anamniseis. Open to all, this final event is free to attend.

