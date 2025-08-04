Greek stars just cannot get enough of their Cyprus fans. Whatever the case, it is exciting to see the music scene fill up with more and more concerts. Though we are still in the middle of summer, and it does not really end in Cyprus, some of Greece’s most popular singers are already planning their September returns. Up next: Kostis Maraveyas.

The musician has already performed in Cyprus this summer, joined by his friend and fellow pop star Panos Mouzourakis, and in September he returns for a solo show. In a recent social media post, the singer announced a continuation of his summer tour around Greece and the islands. Included in the agenda is Cyprus with a single show on September 6.

This tour is called Summer Hits Live, where Maraveyas and his collaborators will present an uplifting music show featuring his latest hits, dreamy summer songs and old classics. His concerts are always energetic, including a bit of storytelling as Maraveyas shares behind the scenes secrets and the stories behind his songs and often, dancing. So get ready Cyprus fans, more is coming in September.

Summer Hits Live

Live concert by Kostis Maraveyas. September 6. Location, tickets and prices to be announced soon