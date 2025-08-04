Party lovers and electronic music fans, a beach party arrives in August. It has become a summer institution and an anticipated event for electronic dance music and techno music enthusiasts. This August, it returns with more DJ names and performers up its sleeve, plus fresh surprises to keep the vibe alive. It is almost time for Music Element.

Set once more on the beach of Ayia Triada on August 15, the event will open its doors at 6pm and until midnight will welcome a series of performers. The internationally-acclaimed Kölsch is the headlining guest along with Penny K and Salochin.

A big stage with impressive light and sound systems will be set up again, with a light show and visual effects adding to the dance party atmosphere. Previous editions included free festival make-up offered by make-up artists to put guests in the party mood. As always, a fireworks show is expected to fill the summer night sky once night falls, to pump up the festival atmosphere. Food and drink stalls, chill-out zones, and eco-conscious touches will also be part of the setup.

EDM and techno party with international guests. August 15. Ayia Triada beach, Paralimni. www.more.com