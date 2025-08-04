Jamie Oliver Kitchen, located at Limassol Marina, invites families to savour memorable summer Sundays, filled with good food, stunning views and engaging activities for children.

As of July 13, 2025 and continuing every other Sunday, the restaurant has been offering a new “Kids Entertainment” experience in its indoor space, offering a safe and well-organised environment. Professional entertainers engage children in creative play, allowing parents to relax and enjoy their lunch with a view over the Marina. The experience includes games, crafts, interactive activities and cheerful recreation for kids, while benefitting parents with a chance to unwind and relax with peace of mind.

Meanwhile, the Jamie Oliver Kitchen menu has been refreshed with new Mediterranean summer dishes, inspired by fresh, seasonal ingredients. A dedicated children’s menu is also available, offering healthy and delicious options tailored to younger guests.

The next “Kids Entertainment” Sundays are set for August 10 and 31, as well as September 14.

For more information or reservations, please call 25057575 or visit: https://www.jamieoliverkitchen.com.cy/en/jok-cyprus/