The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Tuesday announced that it will be participating Eastern Mediterranean Conference & Exhibition (EMC) 2025 as an official partner.

The event, set to take place in Cyprus from October 20 to October 21, 2025, is the largest of its kind organised in the Eastern Mediterranean region with a dedicated focus on energy issues.

EMC 2025 will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus and with the support of the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company.

As part of its involvement, the chamber will organise a hybrid Business Matchmaking Event, also known as a B2B event, with the support of the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus and the Digital Innovation Hub Cyprus.

The aim of the event is to bring together companies from Cyprus and abroad that are active across the entire energy value chain.

This will be achieved through participation in pre-arranged business-to-business meetings.

The purpose of these meetings is to create new business contacts, present ongoing projects, discuss the development of business, technological or research partnerships, and provide access to information and advice on new technologies and solutions.

The event is open to businesses, startups, research institutions, universities, local authorities, and other organisations that are active in various energy-related sectors.

These sectors include the expansion of natural gas and LNG markets, oil and gas operations including exploration and production, the supply of industrial components such as valves, actuators, pumps and piping, as well as renewables including solar, wind hybrid and hydrogen technologies.

Additional sectors represented at the event will include health, safety and environment (HSE), marine equipment, drilling and completion, automation, power supply, and transportation and logistics.

Meetings will each last 20 minutes and will be held both in person at a dedicated area within the EMC 2025 exhibition space and remotely through an online platform.

To gain free access to the exhibition area, pre-registration is required.

Interested parties must register by October 15, 2025, on a specialised platform and create their business profile.

Once the registration is completed, the profiles are evaluated by the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus in order to verify and confirm the identity and information of both legal and natural persons.

The verified profiles will then be published on the platform and will form the basis for identifying potential partners and arranging meetings.

Before the event begins, each registered participant will receive their personalised meeting schedule.