In the peak of summer we have been spoiled by artists entertaining us. One of them is beloved Cypriot singer Alkinoos Ioannides, who is getting ready to wrap up his summer tour with five concerts in Cyprus.

The September performances will travel around town, suburban municipalities and villages. Once again, he will be joined by another four Cypriot musicians, new companions with whom Ioannides has built a steady collaboration and who bring a fresh approach to the songs through the sounds of strings and percussion.

Performing with him will be keyboard player Marios Takoushis, bassist Lefteris Moumtzis, guitarist and percussionist Yiannis Koutis and drummer Nikolas Tsangaris. With different arrangements, the concert’s programme will be marked by moments of great intensity and emotion, as well as the joy of this meeting: the communication between the musicians themselves and with the audience, the freedom of improvisation, and the coexistence of different musical worlds.

On September 19, they will perform at Dioneio Amphitheatre in Denia, then at the Deryneia Municipal Amphitheatre as part of the municipality’s Music Festival on September 20. A few days later, the musicians will travel to Nicosia for a concert at Skali Aglantzia Amphitheatre on September 24.

On September 26, they will hit the road again to head to Pissouri before concluding the tour at the Idalion Municipal Amphitheatre a day later. 8.30pm.

Alkinoos Ioannides

Concert of popular singer joined by Marios Takoushis, Lefteris Moumtzis, Yiannis Koutis and Nikolas Tsangaris. September 19. Dioneio Amphitheatre, Denia. September 20. Deryneia Municipal Amphitheatre. September 24. Skali Aglantzia Amphitheatre, Nicosia. September 26. Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol district. September 27. Idalion Municipal Amphitheatre, Nicosia. www.soldoutticketbox.com