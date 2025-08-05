Redefining how fast, flexible and human - centred digital ecosystems are built

At SPORTSOFT, speed isn’t just a nice-to-have.

It’s a necessity.

In just a few years, the Cyprus-based tech company has grown into a strategic partner for organisations navigating the sharp demands of digital transformation.

Led by CEO Liudmila Marochkina, SPORTSOFT helps clients move beyond basic software to create full-scale digital ecosystems, combining custom platforms, AI integration and no-code tools.

From sports clubs to live events, education hubs to sustainability projects, the company’s solutions are designed to be fast, flexible and future-proof.

With over 15 years of experience in marketing, corporate governance, law and project management, Liudmila has built a team that operates with the creativity of a startup and the reliability of an enterprise partner.

In 2022, she led the ICan Project, a private education initiative for families relocating to Cyprus – a move that reflects SPORTSOFT’s wider belief that technology should serve communities, not just markets.

Building ecosystems, not just platforms

This philosophy is embedded in SPORTSOFT’s core services. Since its founding in 2021, the company has grown into a trusted partner for organisations across sports, education, live events and sustainability.

“Our core service pillars, custom digital platforms, AI and no-code integration, end-to-end UX design and real-time analytics, have matured significantly as we’ve shifted from delivering individual products to architecting full-scale digital ecosystems,” Marochkina said.

Today, the company’s work spans mobile apps, web platforms, ticketing systems, gamified engagement tools and intelligent automation powered by AI and no-code technologies.

While SPORTSOFT began with a focus on functional, high-quality digital solutions, demand has shifted. “Clients are increasingly coming to us with broader transformation goals, asking how to enhance user experience, streamline operations and extract meaningful insights from data,” she explained.

The role of AI and no-code tools

To meet these challenges, SPORTSOFT places AI-driven and no-code tools firmly at the heart of its approach.

“These technologies enable us to deliver powerful, flexible solutions with significantly shorter timeframes and more efficient budgets,” Marochkina noted.

She added that AI is now central to enhancing user experiences through intelligent automation, from personalised content and predictive analytics to conversational interfaces.

At the same time, no-code platforms are proving ideal for building internal tools like dashboards, admin panels, chatbots and workflows that empower non-technical teams to adapt quickly.

“While they don’t replace custom development where needed, they let us focus engineering where it matters most,” she said.

“That allows us to deliver faster results with lower maintenance costs.”

Tailoring solutions for every industry

This technical agility has allowed SPORTSOFT to respond to the specific needs of diverse industries.

“For sports clubs, priorities include real-time engagement, event management and performance tracking,” Marochkina explained.

For education platforms like ICan, the focus shifts to accessible learning, gamification and progress tracking.

Festivals or eco-projects often require scheduling, ticketing, community tools and data visualisation.

SPORTSOFT’s modular approach means proven features can be reused and adapted.

“For example, sports gamification tools like leaderboards were adapted for education, and eco-project dashboards informed analytics in other areas,” she added.

“This cross-pollination results in robust, feature-rich platforms tailored to each client’s unique workflows.”

Performing under pressure

This adaptability is matched by a commitment to high performance and scalability.

“We build resilient, secure systems ready for growth, whether it’s thousands of users at a live event or scaling features for fast-growing platforms,” Marochkina said.

To achieve this, SPORTSOFT relies on cloud-based infrastructure for high availability and conducts rigorous performance testing, including load and stress simulations.

Pilot programmes and phased rollouts gather real-world data, allowing A/B testing (a method comparing two versions of a product service or idea to determine which performs better) and early optimisation. “For high-stakes moments like launches or major events, we reassure clients with transparency, contingency planning and real-time monitoring,” she explained.

“Our role is to be a trusted technical partner when it matters most.”

Beyond delivery. A culture of feedback

What makes SPORTSOFT stand out further is its commitment to post-launch support.

User feedback is embedded into every stage of development. “We use in-app surveys, analytics and heatmaps to spot friction points and improvement opportunities in real time,” Marochkina said.

Formal retrospectives after major milestones help the team refine their approach. One education platform, for instance, saw a dramatic boost in engagement after student feedback prompted a redesign of its text-heavy progress tracker.

“We replaced it with visual cues, gamification and simpler navigation,” she recalled.

“That boosted engagement significantly. It’s a clear case of innovation driven by user input.”

Choosing the right partners

Seamless integration of third-party platforms is also central to SPORTSOFT’s strategy.

“When evaluating tools, we prioritise reliability, scalability and integration,” Marochkina explained. “Every tool must meet strict standards for security, performance and long-term viability.”

She added that the team combines vendor-based and open-source solutions depending on the needs of the project.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Firebase might be used for hosting, while open-source analytics tools allow for greater customisation and data ownership.

“To be accepted, a tool must be well-documented, actively maintained, GDPR-compliant and supported by a strong community or vendor,” she said.

“Our choices are guided by sustainability and long-term fit, not just trends.”

Striking the balance

SPORTSOFT’s hybrid approach is what sets it apart from traditional development firms.

“We guide our clients through the full innovation journey, from product vision and UX strategy to launch and continuous improvement,” Marochkina said.

Although AI and no-code tools provide a clear advantage, she stressed that it’s the balance between innovation and execution that defines SPORTSOFT.

“We blend these technologies with custom development to achieve faster delivery without compromising quality or flexibility,” she added. “That’s what allows us to adapt to change and deliver high-performing solutions quickly.”

A vision rooted in community

For SPORTSOFT, corporate social responsibility is part of its DNA.

“Our initiatives, from ICan Schools to local sports sponsorships and city beautification projects, help us understand real-world needs and build more inclusive, accessible solutions,” Marochkina said.

She explained how feedback from these partnerships has shaped SPORTSOFT’s platforms. “Student and educator input from ICan inspired gamified learning features and mobile-first design, while work with sports clubs informed performance tracking and event scheduling tools,” she noted.

“This community focus keeps our platforms impactful and our team grounded in empathy, usability and long-term value,” she added.

Looking to the future

As digital ecosystems continue to evolve, SPORTSOFT is already working on hyper-personalised AI experiences and conversational interfaces designed to make platforms even more intuitive.

Modular no-code starter kits are also being developed, aimed at helping schools, sports clubs and events scale quickly with minimal setup costs.

“To future-proof our services, we build flexible, API-first architectures ready to integrate emerging technologies,” Marochkina concluded.

“Combined with ongoing learning and close client collaboration, this ensures our platforms stay relevant as digital ecosystems and user expectations evolve.”