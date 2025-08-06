Despite past efforts to close landfills, new illegal rubbish dumps have emerged, with Paphos now recording around 540 sites, deputy district officer Emily Dionysiou said on Wednesday.

These dumps, located in rural areas and along community borders, pose a significant fire hazard, as waste is discarded haphazardly, she added.

Responsibility for addressing the issue lies with the environment department, the agriculture ministry and local authorities, Dionysiou added.

The problem was highlighted during a March 28 meeting of all relevant services, where the environment department reported the 540 illegal sites.

At the meeting, officials also stressed the need for more “green points” to encourage proper waste disposal, though Dionysiou noted this has been difficult because most suitable land is privately owned.

At the meeting in March, the environment department had said that illegal rubbish dumps were the main cause of fires and that in 2024 about €1 million had been allocated to clear them.

Whenever requests are submitted for the rubbish dumps, firebreaks are created around them in collaboration with the forestry department.

That year, €6,000 was granted to the forestry department for fire-prevention works around dumps in Stavrokonnos, Peristerona, Makounta and Meladia.

Dionysiou proposed establishing a working group to study the issue and recommend solutions.

She also stressed that improper dumping reflects a broader cultural problem, adding, “Cyprus has a long way to go.”