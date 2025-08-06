The annual celestial phenomenon of shooting stars, the Perseid meteor shower, will be at its highest density on August 12 and 13.

The Perseid meteor shower, which takes its name from the constellation of Perseus, began on July 17 and will last till August 24.

Astrophysicist Chrysanthos Fakas announced that the best observation days will be Tuesday and Wednesday next week, after 11pm, when the radiant point in the constellation Perseus will be high. Observers should look to the northeast.

The phenomenon occurs as the Earth passes through the stream of the remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle, which is made up of the debris it leaves in its orbit around the Sun.

Fakas said the Earth encounters millions of particles, which it begins to absorb into its atmosphere due to gravity.

As they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they begin to burn up, glowing in the sky and creating luminous streaks.

Larger particles may manage to reach the Earth’s surface without completely disintegrating.

The Astronomical Society of Cyprus, Kition Planetarium & Obervatory and Fakas Institute will be hosting an open astronomical evening on August 12, in collaboration with the Kyperounta Astronomical Society, to view the Perseides. The event will run from 9pm to 11pm, in the courtyard of Ayios Arsenios church, in Kyperounta.

Those attending will also be able to observe the Moon and the constellation of Scorpio and visit the stone-built solar astronomical clock in the church courtyard.