A sense of very cautious optimism is returning to Cyprus as authorities move swiftly to strengthen the island’s wildfire response mechanisms. Following a deadly blaze that swept through a wide swathe of Limassol villages last month, the government has stepped up its efforts with international assistance and a renewed commitment to implementing long-overdue reforms.

Speaking on Wednesday, President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed the arrival of a highly specialised team of ten American fire experts, who are in Cyprus to assist in the investigation and evaluation of the country’s recent fire management efforts.

“Their mission is to conduct a full evaluation, from the origin and spread of the fire, to how it was extinguished and how overall coordination was handled,” the president said, stressing that all ministries and relevant services must fully cooperate with the team.

Christodoulides made it clear that the US experts, who handled major fires in California and Hawaii, will submit a comprehensive report with data-driven recommendations for improvements.

“It is your responsibility to ensure the immediate implementation of what is proposed in their reports and to regularly monitor the progress,” he told Cypriot officials, urging full cooperation to ensure nothing is overlooked.

The president also confirmed he will personally meet with the team during their 10-day stay, underlining the importance placed on this investigation.

“They are here to help us,” he stated, expressing confidence that their findings will help address any weaknesses in the country’s response systems.

The American team, officially known as the Arson and Explosives Task Force of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to begin fieldwork on Thursday.

Their role includes pinpointing the origin and causes of the fire, as well as evaluating emergency response procedures such as evacuations, aerial support and ground coordination.

The move follows the president’s recent review of internal reports submitted by Cyprus’ police, fire service, forestry department and Civil Defence. These reports not only analysed the July 23 fire,which claimed two lives and destroyed vast forested areas, but also revealed that several recommendations made after previous wildfires had still not been implemented.

The ATF experts – a mix of special agents, forensic analysts and fire investigators – will carry out on-site inspections, particularly in the area where smoke was first detected. Their final written report, once submitted to Christodoulides, is expected to provide targeted recommendations to close existing operational gaps, improve coordination, and strengthen Cyprus’ overall preparedness for future wildfires.

Mountain commissioner Charalambos Christofinas – who has been charged with overseeing the compensation efforts – also referred to the team of experts from the US that would be visiting affected communities.

“The team will visit the communities. They will conduct an expert assessment on the ground – they already have some data, they have collected some information from satellites. They will go to the areas, analyse the entire area, give their preliminary opinions before departing from Cyprus and will send their final report in the immediate future,” Christofinas explained.