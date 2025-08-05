Limassol district court on Tuesday remanded seven people in police custody for eight days in connection with the suspected beating and kidnapping of two Syrian nationals over the weekend.

They are being questioned over the beating, and subsequent abduction, of two men from Syria – aged 19 and 21.

The victims appear to have been assaulted during a meeting they had on Sunday with at least one of the suspects, to discuss a financial dispute

A roommate of the victims tipped off the police, who later found the two Syrians tied by the hands and feet in abandoned premises in Ypsonas, Limassol.

At the scene, police also spotted men who were ‘guarding’ the two abductees.

The police investigator told the court that the two victims were beaten violently, then tied to the back of a vehicle and dragged along the ground. Their abductors demanded that they pay €2,500.

The suspects are being investigated for conspiring to commit a criminal act, abduction, demanding money with threats, assault and causing actual bodily harm.