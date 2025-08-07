The Court of Appeal has unanimously rejected an appeal by a convicted man found guilty of sexually abusing his 11-year-old granddaughter.

The court described the case as “one of the most serious of its kind,” highlighting the betrayal of trust and the horrific nature of the crimes.

The appellant, whose full name has not been disclosed, was originally convicted by the Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court on multiple charges, including rape, sexual abuse of a child, incest, and assault.

The offences took place between December 2020 and July 2021, while the victim was under his care.

The convicted man challenged the verdict with 15 grounds of appeal, arguing that the court had wrongly evaluated witness testimony and violated his right to a fair trial.

He also claimed his 20-year prison sentence was excessive.

However, the Court of Appeal dismissed all arguments, stating that none had legal merit. Judges emphasised the gravity of the crimes, noting that the appellant exploited his position as the girl’s grandfather. The victim, born in 2009, had been left vulnerable due to her parents’ divorce and neglectful living conditions.

In a ruling, the court said the appellant had “brought immorality, degradation and humiliation” to the child instead of offering protection. He had justified his actions by falsely claiming he was preserving her “purity” for marriage.

The original trial court had considered the appellant’s age, clean record, and personal circumstances but ruled that his manipulative and violent behaviour warranted a severe sentence. The abuse was systematic, with the victim assaulted when she resisted, the court stated.

The Court of Appeal agreed, stating: “This is a particularly serious case that causes disgust. The imposition of deterrent sentences was appropriate.”

The appeal was dismissed, leaving the conviction and sentence unchanged.