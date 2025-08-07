The Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company and Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited on Thursday announced the appointment of Georgios Syrichas as an independent, non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

According to a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the appointment was approved by the European Central Bank on August 6, 2025.

The new role will apply both to the Board of Directors of Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and to the board of Bank of Cyprus Holdings.

The bank said that Georgios Syrichas is “a leading economist with strong academic knowledge and expertise in macroeconomics and banking”.

He has worked closely with the University of Cyprus and has conducted notable research in Applied Economic Policy.

Syrichas held several high-level roles at the Central Bank of Cyprus over the course of more than a decade.

He served as Director of Economic Analysis and Research from 2006 to 2008.

From 2008 to 2013, he served as Senior Director of Economic and Monetary Analysis and Research.

He also held positions as Executive Director and board member of the Central Bank of Cyprus and the Cyprus Resolution Authority between 2013 and 2018.

Since 2024, Syrichas has served as Vice-Chairman of the Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council.

He is also currently a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee at Agri Europe Banking Group, where he previously served as Chief Risk Officer and board member.

In addition, he acts as an Economic Advisor at the Economics Research Centre at the University of Cyprus.

Syrichas holds a PhD and an MA in Economics from the University of Essex. He also holds a BSc in Economics from the Athens University of Economics and Business.