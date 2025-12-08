Eighteen mouflon have been successfully released back into the wild, the forestry department said over the weekend.

They were released from the Stavros tis Psokas on Friday.

The operation marks a significant step in efforts to study, protect and bolster the indigenous moufflon populations.

Ten of the released animals were fitted with specialised satellite transmitters, allowing their movements to be tracked while life in the wild.

Officials said the data will help monitor their integration into the natural environment and improve understanding of how the species behaves.

The data will also assist in monitoring how mouflon interact with the department’s vegetation management for fire mitigation.