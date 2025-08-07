Cyprus recorded the highest annual increase in retail trade volume among all EU member states for the second consecutive month, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The rise in retail trade turnover in Cyprus reached 8.7 per cent in June 2025, up from 7.9 per cent in May.

This performance significantly outpaced the average increase of 3.1 per cent recorded in both the euro area and the EU during the same period.

“Cyprus recorded the highest increase among all EU countries for a second month running in terms of retail trade turnover growth,” Eurostat said.

In annual terms, the total retail trade volume in the euro area increased by 3.1 per cent in June 2025 compared with June 2024.

In the EU as a whole, the same rate of growth was recorded.

For the euro area, the year-on-year breakdown showed a 1.7 per cent increase in sales of food, drinks and tobacco, a 4.3 per cent increase in non-food products excluding automotive fuel, and a 4.0 per cent increase in automotive fuel sold in specialised stores.

In the EU, annual retail trade volumes rose by 1.5 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco, by 4.4 per cent for non-food products excluding automotive fuel, and by 4.6 per cent for automotive fuel.

Cyprus topped the list of member states with available data, followed by Croatia with 7.4 per cent, and both Malta and Portugal with 6.9 per cent.

The only annual decreases were recorded in Finland, where the volume fell by 1.1 per cent, and Slovakia, where it dropped by 0.4 per cent.

On a monthly basis, retail trade volumes in the euro area and the EU each rose by 0.3 per cent in June 2025 compared with May 2025.

This marks a recovery from the previous month, when retail volumes declined by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and 0.5 per cent in the EU.

Within the euro area, the monthly volume of retail trade in June increased by 0.2 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco, by 0.6 per cent for non-food products excluding automotive fuel, and by 0.4 per cent for automotive fuel.

The EU recorded the same 0.2 per cent increase for food, drinks and tobacco and the same 0.6 per cent increase for non-food products, while the increase in automotive fuel was slightly higher at 0.6 per cent.

Among member states, the largest monthly gains in total retail trade volume were seen in Croatia with 3.6 per cent, Sweden with 2.6 per cent, and Malta with 2.2 per cent.

The sharpest monthly drops were observed in France with a decrease of 0.9 per cent, in both Poland and Slovenia with 0.8 per cent, and in Denmark with 0.7 per cent.