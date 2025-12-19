A minimarket in Paphos was ordered on Friday to suspend operations for two days after inspectors uncovered serious breaches of food safety rules.

The closure followed intensive inspections that began earlier this week, according to Paphos health services director, Dr Christos Christou.

He said the premises were found to be in a “particularly problematic condition”, with multiple food products posing health risks.

Municipal teams coordinating with the health ministry, carried out a comprehensive inspection of almost all food items on sale.

Large quantities of unsuitable food were seized, including meat, fish and other products that had passed expiry dates.

Christou said inspections would continue intensively until Christmas Eve.

He urged consumers to exercise caution, buying food only from licensed premises and avoiding unregulated street vendors.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any irregularities immediately to the health services for prompt action.