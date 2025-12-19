Cyprus passport shines for mobility, tax and personal freedoms, outperforming the UK and US

The Cyprus passport has been ranked fifth worldwide in the Nomad Passport Index 2026, highlighting the island’s growing appeal for globally mobile individuals due to its strong travel access, favourable tax framework and robust personal freedoms.

The ranking was published in the tenth annual edition of the Nomad Passport Index by boutique tax and immigration consultancy Nomad Capitalist, which assessed 199 countries and territories worldwide.

Cyprus secured a total score of 107.5 points, placing it firmly among the world’s elite travel documents and ahead of major economies such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

The index moves beyond simple visa-free travel metrics and evaluates passports based on five pillars covering global mobility, taxation of citizens, global perception, dual citizenship rules and personal freedom.

Cyprus performed strongly across all categories, underlining the growing strategic value of a Cyprus passport for entrepreneurs, investors and internationally active professionals.

In the travel category, which combines visa-free access, visas on arrival and electronic travel authorisations, Cyprus recorded a score equivalent to access across 171 destinations.

In terms of taxation, the Republic of Cyprus received a score of 40, reflecting systems that generally do not tax foreign income of resident citizens under territorial or remittance-based regimes.

Cyprus also achieved the maximum possible score of 50 in both dual citizenship and personal freedom, pointing to a legal environment that allows multiple nationalities and protects civil liberties without compulsory military service or excessive state surveillance.

In terms of global perception, Cyprus scored 40 points, a measure based on how citizens are received internationally, drawing on indicators such as the World Happiness Report and the Human Development Index.

“A passport is more than a travel document – it helps form our identity,” the report stated, adding that second citizenship can be empowering by removing restrictions, expanding freedom and unlocking new opportunities.

“Having a second citizenship lets you transcend boundaries and enhances your freedom to travel, work and do business while providing peace of mind in a volatile world,” the consultancy added in its mission statement.

Nomad Capitalist was founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Andrew Henderson to help high-net-worth individuals legally reduce tax exposure and build international wealth strategies.

“Go where you’re treated best,” remains the organisation’s central philosophy, according to Henderson, who authored the report.

At the top of the 2026 ranking, Malta claimed first place with 109 points, edging ahead of Ireland, Greece and Romania, which shared second place with 108 points each.

Cyprus ranked just below that group at fifth place, confirming its position as one of the most competitive EU passports globally.

The data shows that Cyprus significantly outperformed the United Kingdom, which tied for thirty-fifth place with 102.5 points, and the United States, which ranked forty-third with a score of 100.

The United States received the lowest possible tax score of 10 because it continues to tax citizens regardless of where they live.

At the bottom of the index, Afghanistan remained the lowest-ranked passport with 28 points, trailing Syria and Eritrea.

Looking at decade-long trends from 2017 to 2026, the report showed that southern and central European passports, including Cyprus, have moved from secondary options to core strategic choices for global citizens.

Cyprus was highlighted as an example of how a focused regime combining EU mobility, non-dom tax treatment and open dual citizenship can propel a small country close to the top of global rankings.

The consultancy concluded that today’s most powerful passports are no longer defined solely by travel access, but by a balanced mix of mobility, tax flexibility, freedoms and institutional stability, a formula that continues to favour Cyprus in an increasingly competitive global landscape.