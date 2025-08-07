A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery in Limassol, police confirmed on Thursday. The incident happened on the night of April 1.

According to the complaint, a 20-year-old man was riding his electric bicycle in a Limassol area when two men on a motorcycle approached him and ordered him to stop. He refused and kept riding, but the suspects followed him. Police said the young man was kicked off his bicycle during the chase and fell to the ground. He then ran to a nearby bakery to seek safety.

Moments later, around ten people armed with clubs and knives arrived at the scene. They tried to attack both the victim and a friend of his. However, both managed to escape unharmed. The 20-year-old later reported that his electric bicycle and a small bag containing his wallet, cash and mobile phone were stolen during the incident.

After investigating the case, police said they gathered evidence against a 26-year-old suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday under a court warrant. Limassol’s criminal investigation department (CID) is continuing the inquiry.