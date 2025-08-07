Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison will miss most of the new season after injuring his anterior cruciate knee ligament, Britain’s BBC reported on Thursday.

Maddison suffered the injury during a pre-season game against Newcastle United, and was taken off on a stretcher. Manager Thomas Frank said it was the same knee the 28-year-old had injured before, the BBC reported.

A knee injury in May forced Maddison to sit out the final part of last season.

Spurs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.