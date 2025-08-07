Members of the US Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have arrived in Cyprus to assist in investigating the recent devastating fires in the mountainous area of Limassol.

The specialised team, known globally for its expertise in fire and arson investigations, began their work on Thursday after arriving on Wednesday.

President Nikos Christodoulides requested the ATF’s support to help assess the management of the fires.

Deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the team will focus on key aspects of the investigation. This includes examining the site of the fire and specifically the location where smoke was first reported.

The ATF team is expected to stay in Cyprus for 10 days. Once their initial work is completed, they will present a preliminary report on their findings. A more detailed written report will then be submitted directly to the president.

The US embassy in Nicosia said the cooperation between the two countries highlights strong bilateral ties. In a post on social media platform X, the embassy said it was “honoured to welcome 10 of the world’s leading fire investigators from the US” to support Cyprus in this difficult time.

This collaboration reflects how international partners can work together during crises. The Limassol fires caused widespread damage, and the expertise of the ATF team aims to clarify the causes and management of the event.

In summary, Cyprus has called on one of the world’s most experienced fire investigation units to support its inquiry into the Limassol wildfires.