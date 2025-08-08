During July, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive education, youth empowerment, and equal opportunities for all children by supporting the Special Units Summer Camp and the Children’s Rights Young Ambassadors Summer School.

The Special Units Summer Camp, organised by Little Odysseus in collaboration with the Municipal University Library of Limassol and under the official support of Limassol Municipality, took place from July 1st to July 28th.

The program welcomed students from Kato Polemidia and Laniteio Lyceums into a unique three-day-a-week experience filled with discovery, imagination, and hands-on learning. Designed for students of all abilities, the camp provided wheelchair-accessible transportation and fostered a warm atmosphere.

The program featured “Secrets of a Library”, a literary treasure hunt held at the Municipal Library, a book presentation paired with an archive visit at the Cyprus University Library. Participants also took part in a clay workshop titled “Words Always to Remember” and in an educational visit to the Nicosia University Library. An art-meets-science workshop also took place, exploring the world of bioluminescent sea creatures. The program also included a collaborative Hervé Tullet Day, blending art, storytelling, and play.

The second initiative, the Children’s Rights Young Ambassadors Summer School, was organised by Hope for Children CRC Policy Center and was hosted at the Municipal Social Programs Centre from July 21st to August 1st. Now in its third year, the program engaged teenagers aged 12–16 from diverse social backgrounds across Limassol.

Participants explored critical issues such as cyberbullying, school bullying, racism, acceptance of diversity, and hate speech through interactive workshops, STEAM activities, and creative group outings.

Having completed the program, participants are now invited to become part of the Organisation’s expanding Young Ambassadors network, where they can continue to raise their voices and take meaningful action toward a safer, more inclusive, and equitable world for every child.

The Foundation is keen to support programs that contribute to its mission by empowering youth through education and awareness.

“What makes these initiatives so special is that they empower young people to feel seen and heard,” said Mr. Andrey Dashin, Founder of Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation. “We feel the warmth of giving by supporting initiatives that create real impact for the younger generation,” he said.

Both programs concluded with a graduation ceremony attended by students, organisers, and parents, celebrating unity, learning, and the power of action.

Through its ongoing work, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation continues to invest in initiatives that promote inclusion and opportunities by paving the road for a better future for all children in Cyprus.