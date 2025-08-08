In the tranquil Paphos village of Gialia, life is slow but not quiet thanks to the plethora of creative festivals and events that happen at Val’s Place. This weekend, a summer festival for children is coming up, filled with art activities, interventions and plenty of theatrical performances. And all in close proximity to nature to enhance visitors’ connection with the environment.

The 3rd Piccolino Festival is an artistic weekend getaway for families, who are invited to camp together above the sea, enjoy performances, kids’ parties and Cypriot hospitality. Part of the 2025 agenda are theatrical performances by Teatro Piccolo, musical storytelling, participatory workshops, ancient Greek lyre, movement and yoga activities, and a foam party.

The events are not just for children though, parents can attend first aid seminars while children explore a playground of imagination called Piccolinochora. For an overnight stay, families can camp at Val’s Place or choose one of the nearby accommodation options.

3rd Piccolino Festival

Childrens’ performing arts and theatre festival. August 9-10. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. €15-45. For information and bookings: 94-409100. https://www.facebook.com/theatropiccolocy/