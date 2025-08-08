A bus company has been fined €4,000 for failing to implement preventive and precautionary safety measures following a risk assessment, particularly in relation to the operation and use of Kinglong buses, it was announced on Friday.
The case, brought against Nicosia Public Transport Services and Operations Ltd – which operates urban and suburban routes – was heard at the Nicosia District Court.
In its ruling, the court found that the company had placed its employees and others in danger.
Click here to change your cookie preferences