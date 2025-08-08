A bus company has been fined €4,000 for failing to implement preventive and precautionary safety measures following a risk assessment, particularly in relation to the operation and use of Kinglong buses, it was announced on Friday.

The case, brought against Nicosia Public Transport Services and Operations Ltd – which operates urban and suburban routes – was heard at the Nicosia District Court.

In its ruling, the court found that the company had placed its employees and others in danger.