The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council has successfully concluded its cycle of regional information meetings across all cities in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus.

According to an announcement released on Friday, the gatherings attracted dozens of licensed real estate agents and “provided a platform for direct dialogue and the exchange of views between professionals and the council“.

“During the meetings, the council’s president and members of the board engaged with participants, listening to their concerns and suggestions and offering detailed updates on current issues facing the real estate sector,” the council mentioned.

It added that “the turnout and active participation of agents exceeded expectations, confirming the importance of such initiatives in strengthening the profession”.

“We express our satisfaction with the strong response of real estate agents to our regional meetings,” said council president Marinos Kyneyirou.

“The presence and constructive contributions of every participating agent are the clearest confirmation of the need for direct and transparent communication,” he added.

“We stand by the real estate agent, we listen to their needs, and we are working systematically for a better future for our sector,” he stressed.

The announcement also mentioned that “as part of its ongoing commitment to upgrading the profession and ensuring high service standards, the council is now planning and implementing a new series of enriched training seminars“.

These seminars, it said, will cover a wide range of topics and “aim to equip real estate professionals with the necessary tools, knowledge and skills to remain competitive, face modern market challenges effectively and deliver the best possible service to their clients”.