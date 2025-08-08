Limassol port manager DP World Limassol on Friday announced that it has completed its annual internship programme for university students in Cyprus.

According to the announcement, the company offered a three-month internship to undergraduate students pursuing studies in maritime or related disciplines.

Three undergraduates from the Cyprus University of Technology and Frederick University participated in this year’s programme.

They worked alongside professionals at DP World Limassol, contributing to various projects and gaining exposure to real operational processes.

Through this experience, the company explained, the interns enhanced both their technical abilities and interpersonal skills.

The programme, now in its fifth consecutive year, aims to support the local education sector by bridging the gap between academic theory and industry practice.

Since its launch in 2020, approximately 30 students have completed the internship, with 10 of them later offered employment within different departments at DP World Limassol.

“We are proud to once again offer students the opportunity to explore a real-world business environment and develop skills that will support their future careers,” said DP World Limassol CEO Simon Pitout.

“At DP World Limassol, we want to have an active role in the community, by contributing to the development of a sustainable talent pipeline for the local maritime industry,” he added.

He also stated that “by interning with our company, the students got the opportunity to work at Cyprus’ biggest and busiest port, alongside experienced professionals”.

“In turn, they made a valuable contribution to our team, by bringing in fresh ideas and perspectives to their roles,” he continued. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how eager and capable these young minds are, and we are proud to play a role in shaping the next generation of talent.”

The application process for the internship opens in April, with the selected candidates announced in mid-May.

Priority is given to undergraduate students from partner universities, although applications are open to others who wish to apply by submitting a CV and cover letter to [email protected].