Cyprus recorded an increase in motor vehicle registrations in July 2025, with total registrations rising by 13.7 per cent to 5,246, compared with 4,614 in July 2024, according to data from the Statistical Service (Cystat) released on Friday.

Passenger saloon cars rose18.6 per cent to 4,154 from 3,503 in the same month last year.

Of the total vehicles registered in July 2025, 2,150 were new, marking a 2.9 per cent increase from 2,090 in July 2024, while 3,096 were used, up a significant 22.7 per cent from 2,524 last year.

During the first seven months of 2025, total motor vehicle registrations increased by 1.1 per cent to 31,200, from 30,864 in the corresponding period of 2024.

Registrations of passenger saloon cars were stable, rising by 0.1 per cent to 24,158.

Of these, 9,660 vehicles, 40 per cent, were new, representing a 2.5 per cent drop from 9,907 in the same period last year.

By contrast, 14,498 were used cars, making up 60 per cent of the market and showing a 2.1 per cent increase from 14,219 in January–July 2024. Rental cars in this category jumped 32.9 per cent to 3,581.

Petrol-powered passenger cars accounted for 43.3 per cent of the market in January–July 2025, down from 49.9 per cent in the same period last year.

Diesel cars also declined to 8.5 per cent from 9.9 per cent.

By contrast, electric vehicles increased their share to 4.8 per cent from 3.2 per cent, while hybrid cars grew to 43.3 per cent from 36.8 per cent.

Goods conveyance vehicles registered a 2.4 per cent rise to 3,608 in January–July 2025. This included a 2.8 per cent increase in light goods vehicles to 2,884, a 2.7 per cent rise in heavy goods vehicles to 423, and a 1.8 per cent increase in rental vehicles to 169.

Road tractors (units of trailers) fell by 5.7 per cent to 169.

Mechanised cycles over 50cc surged by 26.5 per cent to 2,806, while mopeds under 50cc plummeted by 70.2 per cent to 143.

Overall, in the first seven months of the year, new vehicle registrations fell by 1.9 per cent to 14,056, whereas used vehicle registrations rose by 3.7 per cent to 17,144.