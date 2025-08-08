Services production in the euro area increased by 0.2 per cent in May 2025 compared with the previous month, while the European Union as a whole recorded a slightly higher rise of 0.3 per cent.

The figures were released on August 7, 2025, by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, as part of its first estimates for services production.

This followed a decline in April 2025, when services production had fallen by 0.3 per cent in both the euro area and the EU.

On a year-on-year basis, services production in May 2025 rose by 2.1 per cent in the euro area and by 1.7 per cent across the EU when compared with May 2024.

Among individual service sectors within the euro area, production declined in transportation and storage by 1.1 per cent and in accommodation and food services by 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, increases were observed in information and communication by 1.2 per cent, real estate activities by 0.4 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities by 0.3 per cent, and administrative and support services by 0.4 per cent.

In the broader EU, transportation and storage services fell by 1.3 per cent, and accommodation and food services dropped by 0.2 per cent.

At the same time, services production increased in the information and communication sector by 1.2 per cent, in real estate activities by 1.4 per cent, in professional, scientific and technical activities by 0.1 per cent, and in administrative and support services by 0.4 per cent.

Among Member States for which data are available, the strongest monthly increases in services production were recorded in Denmark with a rise of 2.8 per cent, Luxembourg with 2.0 per cent, and Poland with 1.8 per cent.

The largest monthly declines were observed in Slovakia at minus 1.8 per cent, Croatia at minus 1.3 per cent, and Slovenia at minus 1.0 per cent.

On an annual basis, comparing May 2025 with May 2024, the euro area saw a 0.1 per cent decrease in transportation and storage, while all other service sectors recorded growth.

Accommodation and food services increased by 2.2 per cent, information and communication by 5.6 per cent, real estate activities by 2.1 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities by 1.5 per cent, and administrative and support services by 0.7 per cent.

In the EU overall, transportation and storage services declined by 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

However, accommodation and food services rose by 2.1 per cent, information and communication by 5.0 per cent, real estate activities by 2.2 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities by 1.4 per cent, and administrative and support services by 0.6 per cent.

Greece led the EU in annual services production growth with a rise of 12.9 per cent, followed by Lithuania at 8.9 per cent and Estonia at 7.6 per cent.

On the other end of the spectrum, the largest annual declines were recorded in Romania at minus 11.4 per cent, Denmark at minus 10.0 per cent, and Malta at minus 3.0 per cent.

Eurostat does not publish detailed country-level services production data for Cyprus or Ireland, as these are listed as confidential in the country-by-country breakdowns.