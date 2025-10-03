Protesters rallied on Friday evening outside the presidential palace and the foreign ministry in Nicosia, denouncing Israel’s blockade of the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying aid to Gaza and the planned deportation of those on board.

The demonstration began at 6pm with participants waving Palestinian and Cypriot flags. They chanted slogans including “Freedom for Palestine” and listened to speeches calling for resistance against what organisers described as fascism, chauvinism, and imperialism.

After the speeches, protesters continued marching and chanting against Israel and in support of the Palestinian people. The event was organised by the left-wing party Akel. Party leader Stefanos Stefanou said Akel “stands firmly against repression and police authoritarianism” and accused the government of subordination to the Netanyahu administration.

The protest came a day after police violence was reported at a previous demonstration outside the same buildings. Videos shared on social media showed a strong police presence again on Friday, with officers stationed along the road between the palace and the foreign ministry.

In a statement, police reminded organisers of their responsibilities under the public gatherings and parades law 151(I) of 2025. The law requires organisers to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful, to cooperate with local authorities and police, and to follow directions from the designated liaison officer.

Police also said that the legislation allows restrictions or dispersal of gatherings if they cease to be peaceful, breach imposed conditions, or risk causing injury or damage to property. It also applies to spontaneous or urgent protests that fail to comply with requirements.