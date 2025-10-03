The municipality of Aradippou has strongly opposed the construction and operation of a pyrolysis and refining plant in the Koshi area of Larnaca district.

Pyrolysis is the heating of an organic material, such as biomass, in the absence of oxygen. Biomass pyrolysis is usually conducted at or above 500 °C, providing enough heat to deconstruct the strong bio-polymers. Because no oxygen is present combustion does not occur, rather the biomass thermally decomposes into combustible gases and bio-char.

Officials say concerns raised by residents and local authorities have not been properly addressed by state departments. The issue was discussed on Thursday, during an extraordinary meeting of the municipal council.

Mayor Christodoulos Partou was authorised to contact the interior and agriculture ministries, as well as the president of the Republic, to demand answers and restate the municipality’s opposition to such projects in Koshi.

The project in question concerns the construction and operation of a pyrolysis and refining plant by Alphakat Holdings International Ltd.

The council explained that the department of environment, in a written opinion dated September 26, did not object to the development, provided it followed certain conditions.

This decision was made despite earlier objections from the Aradippou municipality and residents.

Council members also reviewed a memorandum submitted by the Larnaca district self-governance organisations (EOA) to the president on March 28.

The document, signed by municipalities and communities across the district, expressed strong opposition to both asphalt production units and the proposed pyrolysis plant in Koshi, citing serious environmental and health risks.

Another key point raised was a letter sent by mayor Partou to the interior minister, where he requested the reclassification of the Koshi industrial zone B2 and its return to zone C3.

He argued that the area was already burdened with heavy industries and faced significant pressure from pollution and industrial activity.

After reviewing all documents, the council unanimously decided to reaffirm its opposition. It stressed that the concerns of residents and local leaders had not received an adequate response from the relevant ministries and departments.