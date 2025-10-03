Optimism is returning to Paphos’ district regarding its water resources, following the completion of restoration works at the Mavrokolympos dam, which is now ready to capture the first winter inflows.

The dam had recently been emptied due to a technical problem with its scour ventilation system. The design of this system, as was the case in most dams constructed during the 1950s and 1960s, included an air supply pipe placed in the wet environment of the reservoir. This made inspection and repair interventions, practically impossible whenever needed.

The scour system has now been completely redesigned, allowing for regular maintenance and more effective monitoring of the discharge system’s operation.

What makes the development particularly noteworthy is that the intervention was carried out using the in-house resources of the Paphos District Office, with technical support from the central services and the contribution of two former officials of the Water Development Department – Dr Kyriakos Kyrou, former Director of the WDD, and senior engineer Charalambos Kridiotis.

According to reports, water has already begun to accumulate in the reservoir, raising optimism that the water reserves in the Paphos district will increase, at a time of severe drought and increasing demand.