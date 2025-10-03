October has arrived, but that doesn’t mean Cyprus is doing autumn just yet!

While northern Europe is seeing the leaves change from green to gold (and the first snow has already fallen over the UK!), we’re still very much enjoying halcyon days.

Last year, the start of October brought rain and cloud. This year? Not so much – while we might be seeing a spot of rain next week, this weekend Cyprus is set to bask in yet more sunshine, with the island serving up warm days, cooler nights. Though there’s just the faintest hint that summer may finally be loosening its grip…

In Nicosia, the skies are set to stay clear with daytime highs around 29 to 30°C. Friday and Saturday will feel hotter than the thermometer looks – more like 33°C – but by Sunday the air lightens up and the humidity backs off. Nights will be cooler too, dropping to 17 to 19°C, which means you can finally give the air-con a rest and sleep with the windows open.

Down on the southern coast, in Limassol and Larnaca, it’s much the same story: highs steady at 28 to 29°C, with just enough humidity on Saturday to make you long for a sea breeze. Real-feel temperatures there will also tip into the low 30s, though by Sunday the atmosphere clears, leaving us with balmier, easier conditions.

Further west in Paphos, there’s a spot of welcome freshness. Friday sees light gusts, perfect for blowing the cobwebs away as you stroll along the harbour. Temperatures climb to 27°C before hitting 29°C over the weekend; Saturday will be sticky, but Sunday brings drier skies and more pleasant air.

The east coast, meanwhile, is looking ideal for beach plans, with Ayia Napa seeing highs of 27 to 29°C and nights hovering at 19 to 20°C. The entire weekend will remain sunny, with light winds favouring surfers and sailors – though if you’re out for a swim, do stick close to shore.

And if you’re craving that touch of autumn, head for the mountains. Troodos will enjoy gloriously clear skies, with daytime temperatures of 18 to 21°C and nights dipping right down to 8 or 9°C. It’s the perfect setting for hikers, campers, or simply anyone who fancies breathing in crisp, pine-scented air beneath star-filled skies.

Looking ahead, we’re expecting rain next week. But with humidity beginning to ebb and nights cooling down, Cyprus is easing gently into the new season – a soft, sunny landing into October.



• Timing is everything – Midday heat still bites; plan hikes, markets, and trips for mornings or late afternoons.

• Stay coastal clever – Swimmers stick close to shore, especially with breezes freshening on the west and east coasts.

• Mountain magic – Nights in Troodos dip below 10°C. Pack layers if you’re camping or stargazing.

• Hydrate anyway – Cooler air can trick you into drinking less; keep those 2–3 litres flowing.

• Picnic perfect – With humidity easing on Sunday, inland parks and promenades are ideal for a lazy afternoon blanket-spread.