A taste of Thailand
Pad Thai With Beef
150 g rice noodles
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 eggs, beaten
200g beef fillet cut into thin strips
1 teaspoon chopped red chilli
1 chopped spring onion
40ml fish sauce
2 teaspoons brown sugar
Juice from a lime
100g bean sprouts
To serve
4 tablespoons fried onion
4 tablespoons unsalted roasted peanuts
Coriander leaves
Prepare the rice noodles: In a large bowl, add lukewarm water and place the rice noodles for 10 minutes or until soft. Drain and put them back in the bowl along with 1 tablespoon of oil, so that they do not stick together.
Prepare the eggs: Place the eggs in another bowl. Beat the mixture lightly. In a frying pan, fry the eggs with a tablespoon of vegetable oil (as you would cook scrambled eggs).
Prepare the beef: In a large frying pan or wok, put 1 tablespoon of oil and, after it burns, sauté the beef and chili.
When the beef is cooked, add the spring onion, fish sauce, lime juice and sugar and mix well.
Finally, add the noodles, bean sprouts and the baked egg off the heat.
Serve on a platter, or four small bowls, and sprinkle with peanuts, fried onion, and coriander leaves.
Thai Coconut Soup with Chicken – Tom Kha Gai
400ml chicken broth
400ml coconut milk
400g boneless and skinless chicken fats, cut into 2.5 cm pieces.
1 lemongrass stalk, crushed
1 tablespoon ginger, finely chopped
3 kaffir lime leaves, crushed and torn into large pieces, or zest of a lime with 2 bay leaves
2 small hot peppers, crushed or cut into large pieces
30ml fish sauce
1 teaspoon brown sugar
150g pleurotus mushrooms, cut into bites
Juice from a lime
Spring onion and coriander, finely chopped, for garnish
Jasmine rice for serving
Boil the chicken broth and then add the chicken as well.
Simmer over low heat for 15 minutes, until chicken is tender.
Add the coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, lime leaves (or bay zest), peppers, mushrooms, fish sauce, and sugar.
Simmer for 5 minutes to flavour the soup.
Turn off the heat and add the lime juice.
Remove the lemongrass.
Garnish the soup with spring onion and coriander and serve hot.
You can accompany it with jasmine rice or enjoy it plain.
Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/
