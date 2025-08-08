A taste of Thailand

Pad Thai With Beef

150 g rice noodles

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 eggs, beaten

200g beef fillet cut into thin strips

1 teaspoon chopped red chilli

1 chopped spring onion

40ml fish sauce

2 teaspoons brown sugar

Juice from a lime

100g bean sprouts

To serve

4 tablespoons fried onion

4 tablespoons unsalted roasted peanuts

Coriander leaves

Prepare the rice noodles: In a large bowl, add lukewarm water and place the rice noodles for 10 minutes or until soft. Drain and put them back in the bowl along with 1 tablespoon of oil, so that they do not stick together.

Prepare the eggs: Place the eggs in another bowl. Beat the mixture lightly. In a frying pan, fry the eggs with a tablespoon of vegetable oil (as you would cook scrambled eggs).

Prepare the beef: In a large frying pan or wok, put 1 tablespoon of oil and, after it burns, sauté the beef and chili.

When the beef is cooked, add the spring onion, fish sauce, lime juice and sugar and mix well.

Finally, add the noodles, bean sprouts and the baked egg off the heat.

Serve on a platter, or four small bowls, and sprinkle with peanuts, fried onion, and coriander leaves.

Thai Coconut Soup with Chicken – Tom Kha Gai

400ml chicken broth

400ml coconut milk

400g boneless and skinless chicken fats, cut into 2.5 cm pieces.

1 lemongrass stalk, crushed

1 tablespoon ginger, finely chopped

3 kaffir lime leaves, crushed and torn into large pieces, or zest of a lime with 2 bay leaves

2 small hot peppers, crushed or cut into large pieces

30ml fish sauce

1 teaspoon brown sugar

150g pleurotus mushrooms, cut into bites

Juice from a lime

Spring onion and coriander, finely chopped, for garnish

Jasmine rice for serving

Boil the chicken broth and then add the chicken as well.

Simmer over low heat for 15 minutes, until chicken is tender.

Add the coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, lime leaves (or bay zest), peppers, mushrooms, fish sauce, and sugar.

Simmer for 5 minutes to flavour the soup.

Turn off the heat and add the lime juice.

Remove the lemongrass.

Garnish the soup with spring onion and coriander and serve hot.

You can accompany it with jasmine rice or enjoy it plain.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/